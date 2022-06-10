Alliant Energy (LNT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.20, changing hands as low as $58.40 per share. Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNT's low point in its 52 week range is $54.46 per share, with $65.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.19. The LNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

