Alliant Energy (LNT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $1.05 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 14.1%. The bottom line also improved 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 93 cents.

Revenues

Revenues totaled $1,077 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,250 million by 13.8%. The top line also decreased 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1,135 million.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $755 million for the quarter, down 8.6% from $826 million in the year-ago period. This was due to lower electric production fuel and purchased power, and reduced cost of gas sold.



Operating income totaled $322 million, up 4.2% from $309 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses amounted to $99 million, 19.3% higher than that recorded in the prior-year period.



The company’s retail electric customers and retail gas customers increased 0.6% each, year over year.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 9,039 thousand megawatt-hour (MWh), up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model predicted total utility electric sales of 8,564 thousand MWh for the same period.



Total utility gas sold and transported were 33,059 thousands of dekatherms, down 4.4% year over year. Our model projected the same to be 35,096 thousands of dekatherms in the reported quarter.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $206 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $20 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $8,429 million as of Sep 30, 2023, higher than $7,668 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



For the first nine months of 2023, cash flow from operating activities totaled $622 million compared with $485 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Alliant Energy narrowed its 2023 earnings projection to the band of $2.85-$2.93 per share from the previously guided range of $2.82-$2.96. The projection takes into account the normal temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and the consolidated effective tax rate of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.86 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company expects 2024 earnings in the range of $2.99-$3.13 per share.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Recent Release

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 by 5.9%.



NRG’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 10.26%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 96.6%.

Upcoming Releases

TransAlta TAC is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 32 cents per share.



The consensus mark for 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.44, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1,900%. TAC delivered an average earnings surprise of 107.1% in the last four quarters.



Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.80 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.



AEE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.61%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.9% in the last four quarters.





