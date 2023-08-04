Alliant Energy (LNT) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 64 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%. The bottom line also improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 63 cents.

Revenues

Revenues totaled $912 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,049 million by 13.1%. The top line also decreased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $943 million.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses amounted to $695 million for the quarter, down 4.9% from $731 million in the year-ago period. This was due to lower electric production fuel and purchased power and reduced cost of gas sold.



Operating income totaled $217 million, up 2.4% from $212 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our model predicted operating income of $247.4 million for the second quarter.



Interest expenses amounted to $96 million, 23% higher than that recorded in the prior-year period.



The company’s retail electric customers increased 0.7% year over year.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 7,778 thousand megawatt-hour (MWh), up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Our model predicted total utility electric sales of 7,577 thousand MWh for the same period.



Total utility gas sold and transported were 32,081 thousands of dekatherms, up 7% year over year. Our model projected the same to be 30,277 thousands of dekatherms in the reported quarter. LNT’s retail gas customers increased 0.6% year over year.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $13 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $20 million as on Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $8,186 million as of Jun 30, 2023, higher than $7,668 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



For the first six months of 2023, cash flow from operating activities totaled $311 million compared with $300 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Alliant Energy reaffirmed its 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.82-$2.96 per share. The projection takes into account normal temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and consolidated effective tax rate of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.87 per share, marginally lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Release

WEC Energy Group WEC reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 8.24%.



WEC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.76%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.6% in the last four quarters.

Upcoming Releases

Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 98 cents per share.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.12%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS is pinned at $5.61, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.5%.



NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 8, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.07 per share.



NRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 4.03%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS is pegged at $4.66, implying a year-over-year improvement of 77.9%.





Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.