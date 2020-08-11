Alliant Energy (LNT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Alliant Energy in Focus

Alliant Energy (LNT) is headquartered in Madison, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of 1.15% since the start of the year. The electric and gas utility parent company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.75%. This compares to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.38% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.71%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 7% from last year. Alliant Energy has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.75%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Alliant Energy's current payout ratio is 58%, meaning it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

LNT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.43 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5.19%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, LNT presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.