Alliant Energy (LNT) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Alliant Energy said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.81 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 3.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNT is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 232,171K shares. The put/call ratio of LNT is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is $58.01. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from its latest reported closing price of $55.06.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is $3,831MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSTVX - Morningstar Alternatives Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 602.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 83.35% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 39.59% over the last quarter.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

New England Asset Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFUSX - U.s. Large Company Portfolio holds 73K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Alliant Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other.

