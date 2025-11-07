Alliant Energy Lags on Q3 Earnings, Beats on Sales, Narrows View

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.12 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 4.27%. The bottom line also decreased 2.61% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.15.



GAAP earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.09 compared with $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

LNT’s Revenues

Revenues totaled $1.21 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 billion by 10%. The top line increased 12.04% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.08 billion.

LNT’s Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $861 million, up 12.1% from $768 million in the year-ago period. This is primarily due to electric production fuel and purchased power, electric transmission service, and high other operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $349 million, up 11.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Interest expenses amounted to $128 million, which rose 12.3% from the prior-year period’s level.



The company’s retail electric and retail gas customers increased 0.7% each year over year.



LNT reported total utility electric sales of 9,197 thousand megawatt-hours, up 3.85% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Total utility gas sold and transported was 430,464 thousand dekatherms, up 0.68% year over year.



Alliant Energy's subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light Company ("IPL") and Wisconsin Power and Light Company ("WPL"), plan to power data centers, needing 3 GW of electricity. This includes a new 900-megawatt agreement for the QTS Madison site. Because of this, their highest demand for power is expected to grow 50% by 2030.



The company raised its 4-year capital expenditure forecast by 17% to $13.4 billion to meet growing demand.

LNT’s Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $503 million compared with $81 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $10.66 billion, up from $8.68 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 totaled $900 million compared with $913 million in the year-ago period.

LNT’s Guidance

Alliant Energy narrowed its 2025 earnings guidance to $3.17-$3.23 per share from $3.15 - $3.25. The estimation considers the normal temperatures in its utility service territories, execution of cost controls and financing plans, and the consolidated effective tax rate of (21%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.22 per share, which is a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



LNT delivered its 2026 earnings projection in the range of $3.36-$3.46 per share (up 6.6% over 2025) and annual common stock dividend target of $2.14 per share (5.4% increase over 2025).

LNT’s Zacks Rank

Alliant Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported third-quarter 2025 EPS of 93 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 8.14%.



CMS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.59, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.49%.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 8.7%.



CNP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 7.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.76, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.64%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.24 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 by 5.34%.



XEL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 7.44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.81, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.86%.

