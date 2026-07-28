Alliant Energy Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share came in line with estimates.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced LNT’s Q2 Earnings

Alliant Energy’s strategic investments in electric distribution, aimed at advancing electrification and distributed generation, are likely to have strengthened service reliability, improved customer experience and supported its bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Customers across Alliant Energy’s service territories benefit from electric rates that remain below the national average, making the company’s services more attractive to prospective customers. Alliant Energy continues to expand its customer base, and the resulting increase in demand is expected to have supported its revenue performance in the quarter to be reported.



Solid economic growth, expanding demand from data centers and the company’s ongoing focus on cost discipline are expected to have supported its second-quarter earnings.



However, higher financing costs may have partially offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q2 Expectations for LNT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1 billion, implying a year-over-year rise of 4.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 2.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered is pegged at 7,837.56 megawatt-hours (MWh), up 0.9% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for LNT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -11.68%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.08 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.



The Southern Company SO is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.01 per share, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 11%.



Edison International EIX is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 5.2%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.