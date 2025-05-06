ALLIANT ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $LNT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALLIANT ENERGY ($LNT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $995,228,750 and earnings of $0.66 per share.
ALLIANT ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of ALLIANT ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,141,895 shares (+9113.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,951,670
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,164,573 shares (+207.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,012,847
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 1,778,169 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,160,914
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,281,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,496,378
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,099,821 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,043,413
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 978,766 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,983,592
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 932,526 shares (+122.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,149,587
ALLIANT ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $150,000 of award payments to $LNT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
