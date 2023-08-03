Alliant Energy Corp Reports Rise In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $160 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $912 million from $943 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $160 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $912 Mln vs. $943 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.82 - $2.96

