News & Insights

Markets
LNT

Alliant Energy Corp Reports Rise In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

August 03, 2023 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $160 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $912 million from $943 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $160 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $912 Mln vs. $943 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.82 - $2.96

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.