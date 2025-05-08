Alliant Energy Corp Reports Advance In Q1 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $213 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $1.128 billion from $1.031 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $1.128 Bln vs. $1.031 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.25

