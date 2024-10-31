Alliant Energy Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $295 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $1.081 billion from $1.077 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $295 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.081 Bln vs. $1.077 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.99 - $3.06

