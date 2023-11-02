Alliant Energy Corp Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $259 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $1.08 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $259 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 - $2.93

