Alliant Energy Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $227 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $256 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.14 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $227 Mln. vs. $256 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.01 -Revenue (Q3): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.76 - $2.83

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.