Alliant Energy Corp Q1 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $158 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $1.03 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $158 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.99 - $3.13

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.