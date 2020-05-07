Alliant Energy Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $170.0 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $125.1 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $915.7 million from $987.2 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $915.7 Mln vs. $987.2 Mln last year.

