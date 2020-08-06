Alliant Energy Corp Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $134.4 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $94.6 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $763.1 million from $790.2 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $134.4 Mln. vs. $94.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $763.1 Mln vs. $790.2 Mln last year.

