Alliant Energy Corp Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $226.0 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $205.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $990.2 million from $928.6 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $226.0 Mln. vs. $205.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $990.2 Mln vs. $928.6 Mln last year.

