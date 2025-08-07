Alliant Energy Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $174 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $961 million from $894 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $174 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $961 Mln vs. $894 Mln last year.

