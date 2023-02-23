Alliant Energy Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $108 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.06 billion from $0.93 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $108 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.

