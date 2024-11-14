AllianceBernstein's October AUM Declines on Unfavorable Market

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has announced assets under management (AUM) for October 2024. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $806 billion reflects a 2% decrease from the end of September 2024.



The fall was primarily due to market depreciation. In October, firmwide net flows were stable.



At the end of October, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM declined 2.1% sequentially to $333 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was down 2.4% to $163 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $292 billion fell marginally from the end of September.



In terms of channel, October month-end Institutions AUM of $327 billion decreased 2.4% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $330 billion, down 1.5% from September end. Private Wealth AUM was stable at $136 billion.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to boost top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns. In the past six months, shares of AB have gained 4.7% compared with the industry's rise of 25%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, AB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of AB’s Peers

Invesco’s IVZ has announced preliminary AUM for October 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.77 trillion represented a 1.3% decline from the previous month.



IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $2 billion for October. Non-management fee-earning net outflows were $0.2 billion, and money market net outflows totaled $1.8 billion. Further, Invesco’s AUM was unfavorably impacted by weak market returns, which lowered its AUM by $13 billion. Also, FX hurt the AUM balance by $10.5 billion.



Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary AUM balance of $235.8 billion for October 2024. This reflected a 4.8% decrease from $247.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



The fall in LAZ’s AUM balance was due to a market depreciation of $4.4 billion, net outflows of $3.3 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $4.2 billion.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.