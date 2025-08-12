AllianceBernstein's July AUM Remain Stable on Upbeat Markets

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has announced assets under management (AUM) for July 2025. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM remained unchanged at $829 billion compared with June 2025-end.

The flat figure was due to market gains being offset by net outflows during the month. These outflows were primarily from institutions, with approximately $4 billion linked to the completion of the EQH-RGA reinsurance transaction.

AB’s July Performance Breakdown

At the end of July, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM rose nearly 1% to $347 billion on a sequential basis. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up 1.1% to $183 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $299 billion was down 1.6% from the end of July 2025.

In terms of channel, the July month-end Institutions' AUM of $337 billion dipped nearly 1% from the previous month. Private Wealth AUM increased 1.4% sequentially to $146 billion. Retail AUM was $346 billion, up slightly from June-end.

AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to aid top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns.

AB's Price Performance and Zacks Rank

In the past six months, shares of AB have gained 10.6% outperforming the industry's growth of 1.7%.

Performance of AB’s Peers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.62 trillion as of July 31, 2025, which increased slightly from the prior month.

The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets and flat preliminary long-term net inflows, inclusive of $3 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Invesco IVZ also released its preliminary AUM for July 2025. The company’s AUM of $2,024.5 billion as of July 31, 2025, increased 1.2% from the previous month.

IVZ’s AUM was impacted by favorable market returns, resulting in a $22 billion increase in the metric. However, FX decreased the AUM balance by $8.5 billion.

