AllianceBernstein's February AUM Declines Due to Unfavorable Market

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has announced assets under management (AUM) for February 2025. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $805 billion reflects a marginal decrease from the end of January 2025.



The fall was entirely due to market depreciation. In February, firmwide net flows were stable.

AB’s February Performance Breakdown

At the end of February, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM declined 2.6% sequentially to $333 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up marginally to $169 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $303 billion was up 1.3% from the end of January 2025.



In terms of channel, February month-end Institutions AUM of $328 billion rose marginally from the previous month. Private Wealth AUM increased marginally sequentially to $140 billion. Retail AUM was $337 billion, down 1.7% from January end.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to aid top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns. In the past six months, shares of AB have gained 6.7% against the industry's decline of 1%.



Performance of AB’s Peers

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM for February 2025. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.89 trillion represented a marginal decline from the previous month.



IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $6 billion for February. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $4.4 billion, and money market net outflows totaled $7.1 billion. Further, Invesco’s AUM was unfavorably impacted by weak market returns, which lowered its AUM by $20 billion. Nonetheless, FX aided AUM's balance by $2 billion.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.58 trillion as of Feb. 28, 2025. This reflected a marginal decrease from the prior month.

The decline in BEN’s AUM balance was due to long-term net outflows of $10 billion, including the previously disclosed $10 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management, partially offset by the impacts of positive markets.

