AllianceBernstein's (AB) May AUM Improves on Strong Markets

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has announced assets under management (AUM) for May 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $731 billion grew 1% from the prior month. Market appreciation, along with total firm wide net inflows, mainly drove the rise.



At the end of May, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 1.3% sequentially to $320 billion. Also, Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up 2.2% to $95 billion. Further, Fixed Income AUM inched up marginally from April 2021 to $316 billion.



In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $330 billion was up 1.2% from the previous month. Retail AUM increased 1.1% on a sequential basis to $287 billion while Private Wealth AUM was stable at $114 billion.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance are likely to boost top-line growth.



Shares of AllianceBernstein grew 42% over the past six months, outperforming the 26.7% rally of the industry.

Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS has reported preliminary AUM of $94.2 billion as of May 31, 2021, which reflects an increase of 1.5% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $760 million and market appreciation of $815 million were partially offset by distributions of $201 million.



Franklin Resources BEN reported preliminary AUM of $1,543.5 billion for May 2021. This reflected almost 1% growth from the $1,529.3 billion recorded as of Apr 30, 2021.



Invesco’s IVZ preliminary AUM of May 2021 was $1,505.1 billion, which represents an increase of 3.2% from the prior month. The rise was driven by solid inflows, favorable markets and foreign exchange.

