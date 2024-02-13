AllianceBernstein's (AB) January AUM Up on Market Appreciation

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced assets under management (AUM) for January 2024. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $726 billion reflects a marginal rise from the end of December 2023.



The increase was mainly driven by market gains, partially offset by net outflows.



At the end of January, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM was unchanged on a sequential basis at $309 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) rose marginally to $136 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $281 billion was also unchanged from the end of December 2023.



In terms of channel, January month-end institutions AUM of $313 billion declined 1.3% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $291 billion, up 1.4% from the prior month’s end. Private Wealth AUM of $122 billion increased marginally from the December 2023 level.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to boost top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are major near-term concerns.



Over the past six months, AB shares have gained 14.1% compared with the industry’s 21.9% rally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, AllianceBernstein sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary AUM of $79.3 billion as of Jan 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 4.6% from the prior month's level.



The decrease in CNS’s AUM was due to net outflows of $1.5 billion, market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million.



Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $32 billion at the end of January 2024, falling 8.6% from the December 2023-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.



Invesco IVZ announced a preliminary AUM of $1,583.9 billion for January 2024, reflecting a marginal decline from the previous month-end.



IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $1.7 billion in the month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $5.8 billion and money market net outflows were $1.3 billion. IVZ’s AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $3 billion. FX affected AUM by $4.4 billion.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.