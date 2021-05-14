AllianceBernstein's (AB) April AUM Rises on Strong Markets

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has announced assets under management (AUM) for April 2021. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $724 billion grew 3.9% from the prior month. Market appreciation, coupled with total firm wide net inflows, primarily drove this rise.

At the end of April, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 6% sequentially to $316 billion. Also, Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up 6.9% to $93 billion. Further, Fixed Income AUM inched up 1% from March 2021 to $315 billion.

In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $326 billion was up 3.5% from the previous month. Meanwhile, retail AUM increased 4.4% on a sequential basis to $284 billion and Private Wealth AUM rose 3.6% to $114 billion.

AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid assets balance are likely to boost top-line growth.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS has reported preliminary AUM of $92.8 billion, which reflects an increase of 6.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $200 million.

Franklin Resources BEN has recorded preliminary AUM balance of $1529.3 billion, highlighting 2% growth from $1498.9 billion recorded as of Mar 31, 2021.

Invesco’s IVZ preliminary month-end AUM of $1,459 billion represents an increase of 3.9% from the prior month.

