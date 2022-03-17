US Markets
AB

AllianceBernstein to buy CarVal Investors for initial $750 mln

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

U.S. asset manager AllianceBernstein said on Thursday it had agreed to buy alternatives investment manager CarVal Investors for an initial $750 million.

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager AllianceBernstein said on Thursday it had agreed to buy alternatives investment manager CarVal Investors for an initial $750 million.

Further payments for CarVal, which specialises in opportunistic and distressed credit, renewable energy infrastructure, specialty finance and transportation investments, would be paid out if certain targets are met.

After closing, CarVal, which has 190 staff in five offices across four countries, will be rebranded as AB CarVal Investors, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by John O'Donnell)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular