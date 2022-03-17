AllianceBernstein to buy CarVal Investors for initial $750 mln

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager AllianceBernstein said on Thursday it had agreed to buy alternatives investment manager CarVal Investors for an initial $750 million.

Further payments for CarVal, which specialises in opportunistic and distressed credit, renewable energy infrastructure, specialty finance and transportation investments, would be paid out if certain targets are met.

After closing, CarVal, which has 190 staff in five offices across four countries, will be rebranded as AB CarVal Investors, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by John O'Donnell)

