AllianceBernstein Q3 Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), an asset management firm, on Friday posted a decline in earnings for the third-quarter, reflecting a fall in revenues, primarily due to lower investment advisory base fees, distribution revenues, Bernstein Research revenues and performance-based fees.

In addition, excluding items, the company's earnings beat the Street view.

For the third-quarter ended on September 30, the Nashville-headquartered firm posted earnings of $175.180 million or $0.56 per unit, compared with $264.695 million or $0.89 per unit of last year.

Excluding items, earnings were $0.64 per unit, compared with $0.89 per unit in the third quarter of 2021.

Five analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings per unit of $0.57. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Operating earnings declined to $ 170.305 million from last year's $279.650 million.

Total net revenues also fell to $986.984 million for the quarter from $1.092 billion during the corresponding period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.