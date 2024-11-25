AllianceBernstein price target raised to $42 from $41 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on AllianceBernstein (AB) to $42 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the fundamental story remains strong, and long-term NNA AOGR seems poised to accelerate into 2025 while Baird believes recent weakness centers on its structure and investors seeking higher beta opportunities.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.