AllianceBernstein price target raised to $42 from $41 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on AllianceBernstein (AB) to $42 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the fundamental story remains strong, and long-term NNA AOGR seems poised to accelerate into 2025 while Baird believes recent weakness centers on its structure and investors seeking higher beta opportunities.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AB:
- AllianceBernstein reports preliminary AUM $793B as of October 31
- AllianceBernstein price target raised to $39 from $36 at Barclays
- AllianceBernstein reports Q3 adjusted EPS 77c, consensus 72c
- Is AB a Buy, Before Earnings?
- AllianceBernstein price target raised to $36 from $35 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.