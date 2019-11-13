AllianceBernstein October AUM Up on Inflows & Market Gains

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has announced assets under management (AUM) for October 2019. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $601 billion increased 1.5% from the prior month. Total net inflows and favorable markets were the primary reasons for this rise.



At the end of the reported month, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM grew 2.8% sequentially to $223 billion. Fixed Income AUM increased marginally from September 2019 to $309 billion. Others AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions, and certain alternative investments) was up 3% to $69 billion.



By channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $275 billion was up 1.1% from September 2019. Retail AUM increased 2.2% on a sequential basis to $223 billion while Private Wealth AUM rose 1% to $97 billion.



Improvement in AUM and higher revenues are expected to support AllianceBernstein’s financials. Over the past year, the stock has lost 1.4% against the industry’s rally of 9.9%.







AllianceBernstein currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performance of Other Asset Managers



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $72 billion as of Oct 31, 2019, up 1.6% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $967 million and net inflows of $333 million were partly offset by distributions of $186 million.



Franklin Resources BEN announced preliminary AUM of $693.1 billion for October 2019. Results displayed a slight rise from $692.6 billion recorded as of Sep 30, 2019. Net market gains led to the improvement, partially offset by net outflows.



Invesco’s IVZ preliminary month-end AUM of $1,195.2 billion for October 2019 increased nearly 1% from the prior month. The rise was primarily driven by foreign exchange, reinvested distributions and favorable market returns.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.