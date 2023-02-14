Alliancebernstein Now Owns 9.80% of Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.39MM shares of Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 10, 2021 they reported 0.40MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patriot National Bancorp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNBK is 0.07%, an increase of 39.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 1,655K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 300K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing a decrease of 53.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNBK by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Cnh Partners holds 189K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 163K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 127K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNBK by 10.25% over the last quarter.

ADANX - AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fund Class N holds 121K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 26th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ('Patriot' or 'Bancorp') is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. ('Bank'), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full-service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot's mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small business owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

