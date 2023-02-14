Alliancebernstein Now Owns 9.80% of Central Federal (CFBK)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.51MM shares of Central Federal Corp. (CFBK). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.53MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Federal is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of $20.83.

The projected annual revenue for Central Federal is $65MM, an increase of 27.67%. The projected annual EPS is $3.20, an increase of 12.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Federal. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFBK is 0.11%, a decrease of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 1,730K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 184K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 174K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors holds 150K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFBK by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 115K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 77K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFBK by 8.94% over the last quarter.

CF Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CF Bankshares Inc. is a financial holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a boutique Commercial bank headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. CFBank has focused on bettering the Ohio economy and serving the financial needs of closely held businesses since 1892. Over a century has passed, and yet, CFBank's focus remains the same: guide fellow Ohioans to financial stability and success with agility, ease, and care. CFBank grew from a Federal Savings Association to a National Bank in December of 2016. As CFBank has expanded, CFBank has maintained pts penchant for individualized service and direct customer access to decision makers. CFBank now has locations in four major metro Ohio markets - Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron, as well as branch locations in Columbiana Country (two locations). In every location, CFBank provides commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, corporate treasury management, residential lending, and full-service retail banking services and products. In addition, CFBank also has a national residential lending platform. CFBank is also glad to offer its clients the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit.

