Alliancebernstein Now Owns 9.40% of HV Bancorp (HVBC)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.21MM shares of HV Bancorp Inc (HVBC). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.20MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in HV Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVBC is 0.06%, an increase of 47.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 331K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 26K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yakira Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company.

Bhz Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 15K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSSAX - Emerald Banking and Finance Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 70.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVBC by 405.03% over the last quarter.

HV Bancorp Background Information

HV Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Doylestown, PA. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Huntingdon Valley Bank, the company primarily serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New Castle County in Delaware, and Burlington County in New Jersey from its executive office, six full service bank offices and one limited service office. The bank also operates four loan production offices in its geographical footprint.

