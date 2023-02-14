Alliancebernstein Now Owns 8.90% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.59MM shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (BCOW). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.54MM shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCOW is 0.04%, a decrease of 64.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.32% to 1,617K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 354K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 91.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOW by 1,108.72% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 250K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOW by 55.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 51K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bhz Capital Management holds 50K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOW by 99.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.