Alliancebernstein Now Owns 8.50% of Lovesac (LOVE)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Lovesac Co (LOVE). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 0.51MM shares and 3.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 154.26% and an increase in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.56% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lovesac is $52.87. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 86.56% from its latest reported closing price of $28.34.

The projected annual revenue for Lovesac is $647MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual EPS is $2.39, an increase of 8.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lovesac. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOVE is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 16,849K shares. The put/call ratio of LOVE is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,251K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,010K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 17.22% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 894K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 664K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 654K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Lovesac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary 'Designed for Life' approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as its customers' lives do. Its current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of its design philosophy with all of its core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. The company markets and sells its products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of its own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

