Alliancebernstein Now Owns 8.00% of Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.61MM shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.62MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.15% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.88% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sally Beauty Holdings is $14.89. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.88% from its latest reported closing price of $16.71.

The projected annual revenue for Sally Beauty Holdings is $3,762MM, a decrease of 0.80%. The projected annual EPS is $1.89, an increase of 23.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sally Beauty Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBH is 0.13%, a decrease of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 138,265K shares. The put/call ratio of SBH is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 10,997K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,132K shares, representing a decrease of 28.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 11.84% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 8,279K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,975K shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 23.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,824K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,471K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,981K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,111K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,926K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBH by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers.

