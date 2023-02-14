Stocks
Alliancebernstein Now Owns 8.00% of Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

February 14, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.15MM shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.73MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.75% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.57% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hain Celestial Group is $23.63. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.57% from its latest reported closing price of $18.97.

The projected annual revenue for Hain Celestial Group is $1,889MM, an increase of 1.91%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74, an increase of 45.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hain Celestial Group. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAIN is 0.12%, a decrease of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 101,832K shares. The put/call ratio of HAIN is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

HAIN / Hain Celestial Group Inc Ownership

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,296K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,427K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 3,299K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,874K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 2,663K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares, representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,617K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 27.58% over the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hain Celestial Group, headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, , Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

