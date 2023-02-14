Alliancebernstein Now Owns 8.00% of Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.22MM shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.71MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.47% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherus Biosciences is $18.10. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 125.47% from its latest reported closing price of $8.03.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Biosciences is $425MM, an increase of 77.89%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Biosciences. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.10%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 91,659K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 7,381K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,505K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,720K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 3,036K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,935K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,269K shares, representing a decrease of 45.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Background Information

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

