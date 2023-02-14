Alliancebernstein Now Owns 7.70% of AtriCure (ATRC)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.57MM shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.46MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.26% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for AtriCure is $62.22. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.26% from its latest reported closing price of $43.13.

The projected annual revenue for AtriCure is $388MM, an increase of 22.84%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in AtriCure. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRC is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 60,963K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRC is 3.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 3,367K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,327K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares, representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,940K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,735K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing a decrease of 19.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,609K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 82.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Atricure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure's Isolator ® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure's AtriClip ® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide.

