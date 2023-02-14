Alliancebernstein Now Owns 7.60% of Stericycle (SRCL)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.96MM shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.84MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.04% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stericycle is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.04% from its latest reported closing price of $55.33.

The projected annual revenue for Stericycle is $2,870MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual EPS is $2.47, an increase of 3,148.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stericycle. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRCL is 0.24%, an increase of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 113,682K shares. The put/call ratio of SRCL is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,386K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,471K shares, representing a decrease of 63.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 66.15% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 6,332K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,107K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,484K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,440K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCL by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Stericycle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.

