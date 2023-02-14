Alliancebernstein Now Owns 7.50% of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (MSVB)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.21MM shares of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (Salem, IN) (MSVB). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.17MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.11% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSVB is 0.08%, a decrease of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.91% to 731K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 169K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 119K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSVB by 58.63% over the last quarter.

Stilwell Value holds 50K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWH Capital holds 46K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB Declares $0.06 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $13.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.79%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=178).

The current dividend yield is 3.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Salem, Indiana, approximately 40 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. The Bank conducts business from its main office in Salem and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana and a loan production office located in New Albany, Indiana.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.