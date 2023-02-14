Alliancebernstein Now Owns 7.20% of Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.19MM shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2021 they reported 1.41MM shares and 4.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 126.96% and an increase in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.45% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnachip Semiconductor is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.45% from its latest reported closing price of $10.24.

The projected annual revenue for Magnachip Semiconductor is $361MM, a decrease of 6.72%. The projected annual EPS is $0.27, a decrease of 70.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnachip Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MX is 0.21%, a decrease of 16.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 78,221K shares. The put/call ratio of MX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 13,950K shares representing 31.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,150K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MX by 0.07% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,640K shares representing 15.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,345K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,397K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,303K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 2,692K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MX by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,300K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise.

