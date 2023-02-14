Alliancebernstein Now Owns 7.20% of Hexcel (HXL)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.06MM shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.85MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.43% Downside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is $66.10. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.43% from its latest reported closing price of $70.64.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is $1,773MM, an increase of 12.38%. The projected annual EPS is $1.84, an increase of 23.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXL is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 104,531K shares. The put/call ratio of HXL is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 5,176K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,157K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,165K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,857K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 57.14% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 3,522K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843K shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 6.30% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,798K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Hexcel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $70.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Hexcel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

