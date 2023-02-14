Alliancebernstein Now Owns 7.10% of Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.85MM shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.22MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.05% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $74.49. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.05% from its latest reported closing price of $59.10.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is $2,013MM, an increase of 9.98%. The projected annual EPS is $5.27, an increase of 1,171.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.22%, a decrease of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 75,408K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,092K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,958K shares, representing a decrease of 56.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,720K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 82.89% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,078K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 58.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,016K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,921K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.