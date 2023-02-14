Alliancebernstein Now Owns 7.00% of Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.67MM shares of Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.82MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.41% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chefs' Warehouse is $48.38. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.41% from its latest reported closing price of $37.97.

The projected annual revenue for Chefs' Warehouse is $2,919MM, an increase of 22.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.78, an increase of 88.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chefs' Warehouse. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEF is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 42,513K shares. The put/call ratio of CHEF is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,494K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 1,953K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 9.66% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,685K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 17.08% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,562K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing a decrease of 44.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,432K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Chefs` Warehouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

