Alliancebernstein Now Owns 6.90% of Silk Road Medical (SILK)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.62MM shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 3.75MM shares and 10.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.14% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silk Road Medical is $54.06. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from its latest reported closing price of $49.99.

The projected annual revenue for Silk Road Medical is $175MM, an increase of 37.82%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silk Road Medical. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 11.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILK is 0.26%, an increase of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.15% to 52,309K shares. The put/call ratio of SILK is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,497K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 20.59% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,792K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,792K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,535K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,673K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILK by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

