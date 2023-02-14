Alliancebernstein Now Owns 6.70% of Masonite International (DOOR)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.49MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.23MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.93% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.66% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Masonite International is $110.90. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from its latest reported closing price of $91.91.

The projected annual revenue for Masonite International is $2,926MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual EPS is $9.50, an increase of 37.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masonite International. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOR is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 28,927K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,854K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 1,475K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 901K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 41.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 59.59% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 831K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 44.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 81.00% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 726K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOR by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Masonite International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries.

