Alliancebernstein Now Owns 6.40% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.00MM shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 19.56MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.49% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is $13.84. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.49% from its latest reported closing price of $11.21.

The projected annual revenue for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is $22,093MM, an increase of 6.19%. The projected annual EPS is $1.85, an increase of 160.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GT is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 263,564K shares. The put/call ratio of GT is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 9,221K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,578K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,449K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,312K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 0.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,259K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 3.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,180K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,127K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 1.03% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,506K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,280K shares, representing an increase of 18.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 26.89% over the last quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.