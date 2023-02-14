Alliancebernstein Now Owns 6.20% of HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.06MM shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.64MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.43% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for HarborOne Bancorp is $14.79. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 8.43% from its latest reported closing price of $13.64.

The projected annual revenue for HarborOne Bancorp is $163MM, a decrease of 18.88%. The projected annual EPS is $1.05, an increase of 6.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in HarborOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HONE is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 32,814K shares. The put/call ratio of HONE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,915K shares representing 10.69% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,057K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,369K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 1.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,000K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 963K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 0.44% over the last quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp Declares $0.07 Dividend

On December 21, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $13.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 2.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=122).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

HarborOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through 'HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to its Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida and is licensed to lend in four additional states.

