Alliancebernstein Now Owns 6.20% of CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.78MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.11% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommVault Systems is $71.23. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from its latest reported closing price of $64.11.

The projected annual revenue for CommVault Systems is $813MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 673.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommVault Systems. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLT is 0.20%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 49,325K shares. The put/call ratio of CVLT is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value holds 3,655K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,802K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,298K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,307K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,586K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 3.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,309K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 13.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,270K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Commvault Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

