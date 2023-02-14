Alliancebernstein Now Owns 5.80% of Dycom Industries (DY)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.73MM shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.10MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.58% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dycom Industries is $128.90. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.58% from its latest reported closing price of $83.93.

The projected annual revenue for Dycom Industries is $3,827MM, an increase of 4.78%. The projected annual EPS is $4.19, an increase of 5.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.33%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 30,783K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Peconic Partners holds 2,482K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,044K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 50.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 863K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 844K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 760K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

